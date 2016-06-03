The EatingWell Taco
Building the perfect taco is a very personal task--cheese under meat, cheese on top, no cheese at all? This is just our recommendation.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Store taco shells in an airtight container for up to 2 days. Reheat at 375°F for 1 to 2 minutes before serving. Cover and refrigerate taco meat for up to 1 day. Reheat just before serving.
Tip: Look for Rotel brand diced tomatoes with green chiles--original or mild, depending on your spice preference--and set the heat level with either ground chipotle chile (adds smoky heat) or chili powder (adds rich chili taste without extra spice).
To warm tortillas, wrap in barely damp paper towels and microwave on High for 30 to 45 seconds or wrap in foil and bake at 300°F until steaming, 5 to 10 minutes.
Nutrition Facts
1 1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 3 lean meat