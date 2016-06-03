The EatingWell Taco

8 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 3
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Building the perfect taco is a very personal task--cheese under meat, cheese on top, no cheese at all? This is just our recommendation.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2007

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • To prepare taco shells: Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

    Advertisement

  • Working with 6 tortillas at a time, wrap in a barely damp cloth or paper towel and microwave on High until steamed, about 30 seconds. Lay the tortillas on a clean work surface and coat both sides with cooking spray; sprinkle a little chili powder and salt on one side. Carefully drape each tortilla over two bars of the oven rack. Bake until crispy, 7 to 10 minutes. Repeat with the remaining 6 tortillas.

  • To prepare taco meat: Place beef, turkey and onion in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Cook, breaking up the meat with a wooden spoon, until cooked through, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a colander to drain off fat. Wipe out the pan. Return the meat to the pan and add tomatoes, cumin, ground chipotle (or chili powder) and oregano. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until most of the liquid has evaporated, 3 to 6 minutes.

  • To assemble tacos: Fill each shell with a generous 3 tablespoons taco meat, 1/4 cup lettuce, 1 tablespoon each cheese, tomato and salsa and 1 teaspoon onion.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Store taco shells in an airtight container for up to 2 days. Reheat at 375°F for 1 to 2 minutes before serving. Cover and refrigerate taco meat for up to 1 day. Reheat just before serving.

Tip: Look for Rotel brand diced tomatoes with green chiles--original or mild, depending on your spice preference--and set the heat level with either ground chipotle chile (adds smoky heat) or chili powder (adds rich chili taste without extra spice).

To warm tortillas, wrap in barely damp paper towels and microwave on High for 30 to 45 seconds or wrap in foil and bake at 300°F until steaming, 5 to 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 filled tacos
Per Serving:
262 calories; protein 21.7g; carbohydrates 29.8g; dietary fiber 4.8g; sugars 4.8g; fat 6.4g; saturated fat 1.4g; cholesterol 44.6mg; vitamin a iu 2434.9IU; vitamin c 10.1mg; folate 40.2mcg; calcium 120.3mg; iron 2.5mg; magnesium 43.4mg; potassium 253.7mg; sodium 624.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 3 lean meat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/08/2022