Spicy Lamb Meatballs in Tomato Sauce

These succulent lamb meatballs can be served on little plates with plenty of bread for sopping up the rich tomato sauce or simply with toothpicks (and a napkin!). Serve these lamb meatballs warm for a cozy appetizer.

Victoria Abbott Riccardi
EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2007

45 mins
1 hr 15 mins
12

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray.

  • Combine lamb, turkey, breadcrumbs, egg white, 1/2 cup onion, half the garlic, 2 tablespoons mint, coriander, cumin and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Gently mix to combine. Shape into 48 little meatballs, about 1 tablespoon each. Place on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake the meatballs for 10 minutes. Set aside.

  • Meanwhile, heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the remaining 1/2 cup onion and cook, stirring, until golden, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in the remaining garlic, wine, cayenne and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Simmer over medium-low heat until the wine has reduced significantly, 3 to 5 minutes. Add tomatoes, return to a simmer, reduce heat to low and simmer, partially covered, for 20 minutes.

  • Add the meatballs to the sauce and cook until heated through, about 5 minutes. Garnish with the remaining 2 tablespoons mint.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day. Just before serving, reheat over medium-low.

Tip: To make fresh breadcrumbs, trim crusts from firm sandwich bread. Tear the bread into pieces and process in a food processor into coarse crumbs. One slice of bread makes about 1/3 cup crumbs.

Easy cleanup: Recipes that require cooking spray can leave behind a sticky residue that can be hard to clean. To save time and keep your baking sheet looking fresh, line it with a layer of foil before you apply the cooking spray.

4 meatballs
178 calories; protein 13g; carbohydrates 14g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 4g; fat 7g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 35mg; vitamin a iu 236IU; vitamin c 9mg; calcium 38mg; iron 2mg; potassium 333mg; sodium 275mg.
1/2 medium-fat meat
