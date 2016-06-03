Spicy Lamb Meatballs in Tomato Sauce

Great mild lamb flavor I made these without the sauce so there were pretty mild. I would have upped the spices and maybe added some heat since I served them with tzatziki sauce. But they had good flavor. My husband who doesn't love lamb really liked these so they work for a variety of palates. I like my meatballs browned so I did finish them in a pan with a little olive oil which probably eliminated the healthy factor! Pros: good flavor, moist, healthy Cons: couldn't get them to brown enough