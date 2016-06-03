Spicy Blue Cheese Dip

Make this your dip for Boneless Buffalo Wings and crunchy vegetables instead of a higher-fat blue cheese dressing. We've added a generous amount of cayenne pepper for fans of hot wings--omit the cayenne if you're serving this to a less “spicy” crowd.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2007

total:
5 mins
Servings:
16

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk sour cream, blue cheese, vinegar and cayenne in a small bowl.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
34 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 0.6g; sugars 0.1g; fat 2.8g; saturated fat 1.8g; cholesterol 8.1mg; vitamin a iu 89.5IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 3.2mcg; calcium 40.1mg; magnesium 2.3mg; potassium 27.9mg; sodium 73.4mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 fat
