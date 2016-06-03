Rich Chocolate Sauce

Perfect for topping ice cream, this is a great standby, all-purpose chocolate sauce. Or simply set out a bowl of the sauce and dip pound cake, strawberries or other fruit into it.

Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

total:
15 mins
Servings:
26

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine milk, sugar, cocoa and butter in a small saucepan. Cook over medium heat, whisking constantly, until it comes to a simmer. Remove from heat, add chocolate and vanilla and stir until the chocolate melts. Serve warm or let stand 10 minutes for a thicker sauce.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 1 week. Reheat in a saucepan over low heat, stirring often.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
34 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 6.3g; dietary fiber 0.8g; sugars 5.1g; fat 1.3g; saturated fat 0.7g; cholesterol 1.6mg; vitamin a iu 32IU; folate 1mcg; calcium 14mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 9.3mg; potassium 39.6mg; sodium 4.6mg; added sugar 4g.
Exchanges:

1/2 other carbohydrate
