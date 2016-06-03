Zesty Remoulade Sauce

Here's a lighter, easy version of the classic mayonnaise-based sauce that's commonly served with seafood.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, December 2006

total:
10 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine mayonnaise, sour cream, scallions, capers, mustard, relish and pepper in a small bowl.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 tablespoons
Per Serving:
42 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 4.4g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 1.5g; fat 2.8g; saturated fat 0.8g; cholesterol 5mg; vitamin a iu 138.1IU; vitamin c 1.2mg; folate 5.2mcg; calcium 12.4mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 2.6mg; potassium 28mg; sodium 168.1mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 fat
