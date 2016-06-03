Sirloin & Portobello Stew

Meaty mushrooms and tender sirloin are a perfect pair in this richly flavored stew. Make it a meal: We like to make this with a hearty zinfandel and enjoy a glass with the meal. Look for a crusty jalapeño cheddar bread to dip into the rich broth.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, December 2006

total:
40 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Info
Directions

  • Place steak in a medium bowl and sprinkle with flour; turn to coat. Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the steak (reserving excess flour) and cook, stirring once or twice, until browned on most sides and still pink in the center, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a plate and tent with foil to keep warm.

  • Add mushrooms, onions and tomatoes to the pan and cook, scraping up any browned bits, until the vegetables have released their juices, about 3 minutes. Sprinkle the reserved flour over the vegetables; stir to coat. Add green beans, broth, wine, thyme, salt and pepper; increase the heat to high and bring to a boil, stirring often. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook, stirring often, until the broth has thickened, about 5 minutes. Add the steak and any accumulated juices and cook, stirring often, until heated through, about 2 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 cups
Per Serving:
342 calories; protein 34g; carbohydrates 22.8g; dietary fiber 4.1g; sugars 7.6g; fat 9.2g; saturated fat 2.6g; cholesterol 73.9mg; vitamin a iu 582IU; vitamin c 14.5mg; folate 64.5mcg; calcium 76.1mg; iron 3.7mg; magnesium 44.1mg; potassium 903.8mg; sodium 651.2mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 starch, 2 vegetable, 3 1/2 lean meat
