Roasted Mushroom Salad with Sherry Dressing

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Adding the sherry and garlic directly to the hot baking sheet in Step 4 cooks off the alcohol and mellows the garlic. It also allows you incorporate the tasty browned bits from the pan into the salad. Frisée provides a nice textural contrast to the tender mushrooms.

Breana Killeen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2007; April 2022

Gallery

Credit: Photography / Jenny Huang, Food Styling / Tyna Hoang, Prop Styling / Nicole Louie

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F.

    Advertisement

  • Toss mushrooms, onion, 1 tablespoon oil and 1/8 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Spread in an even layer on a large, rimmed baking sheet. Roast, stirring occasionally, until soft and golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, whisk the remaining 2 tablespoons oil, lemon juice, thyme, 1/8 teaspoon salt and pepper in the large bowl.

  • Remove the mushroom mixture from the oven. Immediately add sherry and garlic to the pan, stirring and scraping up any browned bits. Scrape the mixture into the bowl with the dressing. Add greens and toss to coat. Serve the salad sprinkled with Parmesan.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
107 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 6g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 3g; fat 8g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 1mg; vitamin a iu 774IU; vitamin c 10mg; folate 47mcg; calcium 74mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 25mg; potassium 395mg; sodium 141mg.
Exchanges:

1 vegetable, 1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 03/12/2022