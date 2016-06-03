How to Make Turkey Albondigas Soup

This version of albondigas soup features turkey meatballs, veggies and brown rice. Here are tips on how to make it:

Make Lean Ground Turkey Meatballs

Meatballs made with ground turkey are a lean alternative to beef or pork meatballs, provided you choose lean ground turkey. Keeping tabs on saturated fat for heart health? Lean ground turkey is a good choice. A mixture of whole-wheat breadcrumbs, egg, cumin and oregano keeps these meatballs moist, tender and flavorful.

Add the Veggies

This soup is loaded with healthy carrots, poblano peppers and plum tomatoes. If you can't find poblano peppers, substitute with two green bell peppers plus one minced jalapeño pepper (or more to taste).

Add the Meatballs and Brown Rice

Refrigerating the meatballs for at least 20 minutes helps them hold their shape when adding them to the soup. The meatballs are gently submerged in the simmering soup and cooked for about 8 minutes, then the instant brown rice is added and cooked for about 5 minutes until tender. We use instant brown rice to cut down on cook time, but you can also use cooked brown rice. Check out our step-by-step guide on how to cook brown rice perfectly.

Can I Make Turkey Albondigas Soup Ahead?

Yes, you can. Prepare the recipe through Step 2. Cover and refrigerate the soup and meatballs separately for up to 1 day. To serve, reheat the soup in a Dutch oven and proceed with Step 3.