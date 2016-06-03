Cream of Mushroom & Barley Soup

13 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This sophisticated take on creamy mushroom soup is rich with earthy porcini mushrooms and has the added goodness of whole-grain barley.

Jessie Price
Source: EatingWell Soups Special Issue April 2016

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring barley and 1 1/2 cups broth to a boil in a small saucepan over high heat. Cover, reduce heat to low and simmer until tender, 30 to 35 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, combine porcinis and boiling water in a medium bowl and soak until softened, about 20 minutes. Line a sieve with paper towels, set it over a bowl and pour in mushrooms and soaking liquid. Reserve the soaking liquid. Transfer the mushrooms to a cutting board and finely chop.

  • Heat butter and oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add shallots and cook, stirring often, until softened, about 2 minutes. Add white mushrooms and cook, stirring often, until they start to brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Add the porcinis, celery, sage, salt and pepper and cook, stirring often, until beginning to soften, about 3 minutes. Sprinkle flour over the vegetables and cook, stirring, until the flour is incorporated, about 1 minute. Add sherry and cook, stirring, until most of the sherry has evaporated, about 1 minute.

  • Add the soaking liquid and the remaining 3 cups broth; increase heat to high and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the soup has thickened, 18 to 22 minutes.

  • Add the cooked barley and continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until heated through, about 5 minutes more. Stir in sour cream until incorporated. Garnish with chives.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare soup through Step 4. Cover and refrigerate the soup and cooked barley separately for up to 3 days. To serve, combine (Step 5) and reheat.

Shopping tip: Look for mushroom broth in aseptic containers in well-stocked supermarkets or natural-foods stores.

Ingredient note: Sherry is a type of fortified wine originally from southern Spain. Don't use the “cooking sherry” sold in many supermarkets--it can be surprisingly high in sodium. Instead, purchase dry sherry that's sold with other fortified wines in your wine or liquor store.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 3/4 cups
Per Serving:
368 calories; protein 16.8g; carbohydrates 43.8g; dietary fiber 7.9g; sugars 5g; fat 11.6g; saturated fat 4.6g; cholesterol 16.8mg; vitamin a iu 885IU; vitamin c 8.8mg; folate 57.6mcg; calcium 92.3mg; iron 4.2mg; magnesium 58.3mg; potassium 1044.6mg; sodium 437.1mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 2 vegetable, 2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 12/03/2022