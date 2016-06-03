Cream of Mushroom & Barley Soup

I hate to leave a bad review but I have no idea how this got so many good reviews. I am a very good cook and this is not even close to a good mushroom soup. I have at least. 5 recipes that are better. It has very little flavor as its written - I added extra salt and garlic and it still didn’t taste of anything. Runny, curdled and no taste what so ever. I don’t know who is leaving the good reviews - maybe they are fraudulent but I spent quite a lot of money to make this and I am hoping no one else wastes their money.