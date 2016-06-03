Boneless Buffalo Wings

Even though boneless Buffalo wings are made with healthy white-meat chicken, they're usually deep-fried and drenched in hot sauce laced with butter. The solution: chicken tenders are dredged in seasoned whole-wheat flour and cornmeal, pan-fried in only a small amount of oil and then drizzled with a tangy hot pepper sauce. With a fraction of the fat, calories and sodium, these boneless wings are reason enough to throw a party.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2007

Recipe Summary

total:
40 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Spicy Blue Cheese Dip
Wings & Vegetables

Directions

  • To prepare dip: Whisk sour cream, blue cheese, 1 tablespoon vinegar and 1/4 teaspoon cayenne in a small bowl. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

  • To prepare wings: Whisk buttermilk, 2 tablespoons hot sauce and 2 tablespoons vinegar in a large bowl until combined. Add chicken; toss to coat. Transfer to the refrigerator and let marinate for at least 10 minutes or up to 1 hour, stirring occasionally.

  • Meanwhile, whisk flour and cornmeal in a shallow dish. Whisk the remaining 1 tablespoon hot sauce and 1 tablespoon vinegar in a small bowl; set aside.

  • Remove the chicken from the marinade and roll in the flour mixture until evenly coated. (Discard remaining marinade and flour mixture.) Sprinkle both sides of the chicken with 1/2 teaspoon cayenne.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add half the chicken, placing each piece in a little oil. Cook until golden brown and cooked through, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer to a serving platter. Repeat with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and chicken, reducing the heat if necessary to prevent burning. Transfer to the platter. Drizzle the chicken with the reserved hot sauce mixture. Serve with carrots, celery and Spicy Blue Cheese Dip.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: The chicken can marinate (Step 1) for up to 1 hour.

No buttermilk? You can use buttermilk powder prepared according to package directions. Or make “sour milk”: mix 1 tablespoon lemon juice or vinegar to 1 cup milk.

Chicken tenders, virtually fat-free, are a strip of rib meat typically found attached to the underside of the chicken breast, but they can also be purchased separately. Four 1-ounce tenders will yield a 3-ounce cooked portion. Tenders are perfect for quick stir-fries, chicken satay or kid-friendly breaded “chicken fingers.”

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 “wings,” 1/2 cup vegetables & 2 tablespoons dip
Per Serving:
229 calories; protein 30g; carbohydrates 11.9g; dietary fiber 2.4g; sugars 2.2g; fat 7.9g; saturated fat 2.1g; cholesterol 63.8mg; vitamin a iu 5609.9IU; vitamin c 2.9mg; folate 18.3mcg; calcium 65mg; iron 1.1mg; magnesium 8.9mg; potassium 221.4mg; sodium 280mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 3 1/2 lean meat
