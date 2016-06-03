Boneless Buffalo Wings

So Much Better than Greasy Wings I made these for superbowl and they were fantastic. I used one pound of chicken tenders (there were only two of us) but made the breading for 2 pounds. I let them rest for about 10 minutes after I breaded them, then put fried them up. I used a little more oil than the recipe called for. I had never tried Frank's Red Hot Sauce until now, and I am now saying goodbye to my Tabasco.