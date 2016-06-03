Southwestern Layered Bean Dip

Plenty of black beans, salsa and chopped fresh vegetables mean a healthy amount of dietary fiber in this Tex-Mex layered dip. We use reduced-fat sour cream along with full-fat (and full-flavored) cheese to make the dip lighter without compromising great taste. Be sure to have lots of baked tortilla chips on hand when you serve it.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2007

Read the full recipe after the video.

20 mins
12

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine refried beans, black beans, scallions, salsa, cumin, chili powder and jalapenos in a medium bowl. Transfer to a shallow 2-quart microwave-safe dish; sprinkle with cheese.

  • Microwave on High until the cheese is melted and the beans are hot, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Spread sour cream evenly over the hot bean mixture, then scatter with lettuce, tomato, avocado and olives (if using).

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare through Step 1, cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day. To serve, continue with Steps 2 & 3.

1/2 cup
145 calories; protein 7.4g; carbohydrates 15.2g; dietary fiber 5.2g; sugars 1.9g; fat 6.7g; saturated fat 2.9g; cholesterol 12.3mg; vitamin a iu 863.7IU; vitamin c 5.2mg; folate 43.1mcg; calcium 120.1mg; iron 1.6mg; magnesium 13.1mg; potassium 254.6mg; sodium 331.9mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 starch, 1 lean meat, 1 fat
