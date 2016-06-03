Southwestern Layered Bean Dip

I made this last night for a few friends who came over. Let me put it to you this way, there were only 5 of us and the ENTIRE thing was gone in about 20 mins! It was so good, and the guys had no clue it was a healthier version of what they were use to. One of them even commented, "I've never had this type of dip hot before, it's usually served cold. This is SO MUCH BETTER!" Kudos to Eating Well!