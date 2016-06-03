Smoked Trout Crackers with Lemon-Dill Mayonnaise

A simple lemon-dill mayonnaise adds a touch of sophistication to smoked trout on crackers.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, December 2006

total:
15 mins
Servings:
1

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine mayonnaise, lemon zest, lemon juice, dill and pepper in a small bowl.

  • Divide trout among crackers; top with a spoonful of the lemon-dill mayonnaise.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 piece
Per Serving:
28 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 2.7g; dietary fiber 0.4g; sugars 0.3g; fat 1.2g; saturated fat 0.2g; cholesterol 5.5mg; vitamin a iu 32.2IU; vitamin c 0.7mg; folate 1.3mcg; calcium 1.6mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 4.2mg; potassium 43.5mg; sodium 37.7mg.
Exchanges:

Free food
