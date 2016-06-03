Creamy Horseradish Sauce

Horseradish does the talking in this creamy, pungent sauce. Serve with beef tenderloin, Cheddar mashed potatoes or as a sandwich spread.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, December 2006

5 mins
24

  • Combine sour cream, horseradish, salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Chill until ready to serve.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

1 tablespoon
19 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 1g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 0.3g; fat 1.5g; saturated fat 0.9g; cholesterol 4.9mg; vitamin a iu 47.1IU; vitamin c 0.9mg; folate 3.3mcg; calcium 15.3mg; magnesium 2.3mg; potassium 25.6mg; sodium 71.8mg.
1 fat
