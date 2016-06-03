Champagne Vinaigrette

Whirring this champagne vinaigrette in the blender gives it a creamy consistency. If you don't have a blender, just mince the shallots, then whisk the ingredients in a medium bowl.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, December 2006

5 mins
8

  • Combine shallot, vinegar, oil, mustard, salt and pepper in a blender. Puree until smooth.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 week.

generous 1 tablespoon
51 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 0.9g; sugars 0.1g; fat 5.3g; saturated fat 0.7g; vitamin a iu 0.2IU; vitamin c 0.2mg; calcium 0.2mg; magnesium 0.1mg; potassium 4.1mg; sodium 181.9mg.
1 1/2 fat
