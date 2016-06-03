Tortellini & Zucchini Soup

1 of 10

Rating: 5 stars Awesome soup! I LOVED it but the true test was my picky 9 year old daughter - she usually picks out all the veggies from any soups or casseroles I make but not this time! She ate it all and asked for seconds! I also have a health-conscious husband and a hungry 16 year old. Everyone was fighting over the last dregs from the pot. I will definitely make this again (but maybe just for myself)!

Rating: 5 stars I love this recipe!! I usually double up the veggies and serve with rosemary bread on the side. Delicious!

Rating: 5 stars I love this recipe! I've made it probably 10 times now and I had to leave a comment. It's perfect when you're short on time it's chilly out and you want some healthy comfort food. When made correctly it looks exactly like the picture shown and it's very easy to make. One tip I do to make sure I have zucchini on hand is I buy it in bulk when on sale and dice and blanch two zucchinis at a time and freeze them in a labeled zipper-top bag. Doing this doesn't take away from the taste. Also when in a bind I use dry tortellini although I'm sure this is slightly less healthy than fresh or frozen. I also use a can of diced tomatoes since I rarely have fresh on hand and studies have shown that canned tomatoes are as healthy or even arguably healthier than fresh tomatoes. Enjoy this easy recipe! mmmm

Rating: 5 stars Best Post Back-Pack Meal Ever After a 3 day backpacking trip I made a double batch of this for 3 manly guys and myself (female) after we got back to our camper. I had all the items diced sliced etc. ahead of time and liquids in one container seperate from the other items. The frozen tortellinis worked great as an ice pack and it only took 20 mins until it was ready to eat! Everyone loved it!!!!!! AND were fully satisfied after wards. I had made this before using chicken broth and it was good but the vegetable broth adds soooooo much more flavor!! Pros: Easy Can Make Ahead Everyone loved DELICIOUS!! Cons: Prep work takes the most time but minimal still

Rating: 5 stars Delicious Our family loved this quick healthy soup. We added a bit of salt and pepper as well as a bit more garlic.

Rating: 5 stars Highly recommend. I love this recipe. I also add salt & pepper as well as more rosemary broth & tomatoes than it calls for. I think next time I will add celery since I don't put in the carrots.

Rating: 5 stars This is one of those dishes that is perfect for a weeknight since it is so easy to prepare. Everyone loved it and we will definately be fixing this again.

Rating: 5 stars Amazingly fresh soup! This soup was amazing! I am normally a hater of zucchini but I loved this soup! It tasted very fresh and clean and was light enough to eat in the middle of the summer. I added salt and pepper to the veggies when I sauteed them and used 4 cans of the vegetable broth.