Pickled Beets & Cheese
Zesty pickled beets become a sophisticated snack when topped with your favorite creamy cheese.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
85 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 13g; dietary fiber 1.5g; sugars 10.8g; fat 2.7g; saturated fat 1.8g; cholesterol 7.4mg; vitamin a iu 146.6IU; vitamin c 1.8mg; folate 41mcg; calcium 74.9mg; iron 0.7mg; magnesium 20.8mg; potassium 208mg; sodium 83.3mg.
Exchanges:
1 vegetable, 1/2 medium-fat meat