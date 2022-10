Sounds like a great basic recipe....I personally prefer flour tortillas because they are just easier for me...........and I buy the Mission brand carb balance (100ish calories and 11g. fiber) for my breakfast burritos.......or I change it up with Thomas' whole grain English muffins for about the same calorie and fiber count. I just basically make an omelet and put it on whatever 'platform' I am in the mood for. I am not a breakfast food lover at all....so I have made myself eat breakfast by finding something interesting and flavor filled for awhile now........whatever recipe I find, I add my own touches(garlic for sure) and try to make it flavorful(bell peppers, onion.... which are basically calorie free), spicy, full of fiber (albeit late in the day, more like brunch after coffee) My (kindergarten) daughter likes her cold lunch sandwiches (PB&J) on the same tortillas, or on the new (to me) Albert's brand flat breads which are also high fiber and low calorie....and they are also great for making personal pizzas for supper or weekend lunches!! My kids are wonderful fruit and veggie eaters, but when I can get in the extra fiber.......in foods they love (pizza) I am all for it. No one recipe is perfect for all...use it as a stepping stone for your own inventive creation......but don't forget to add (or subtract!!!) your alterations.