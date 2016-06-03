Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie
This easy fruit smoothie recipe calls for just three ingredients: yogurt, fruit juice and frozen fruit. Mix up your fruit combinations from day to day for a healthy breakfast or snack that never gets boring.
Are Smoothies Really Healthy for You?
Smoothies are a great way to increase your daily servings of fruits and vegetables. One of the healthiest ways to enjoy a smoothie is to make your own at home to avoid unnecessary added sugar. Adding protein and fiber will help keep you full and provide antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. For this recipe, you can use any combination of frozen fruit, such as blueberries, raspberries, pineapple or peaches.
What Is the Best Juice to Put in a Fruit Smoothie?
We recommend using 100% pure fruit juice, which does not contain added sugar. At the store, read the labels and avoid juice beverages, juice cocktails and juice punch, as they typically contain only a small fraction of real juice. One option is to use 100% pure orange juice. If you're looking for a little boost of fiber, consider choosing varieties that contain pulp.
Can You Make Smoothies with Milk or Water Instead of Yogurt?
Yes, you can, although the texture of the smoothie will be slightly thinner. We use nonfat plain yogurt for our recipe, but feel free to use milk or plant-based milk, such as plain unsweetened soymilk or almond milk.
Additional reporting by Jan Valdez
Blender
2 fruit, 1 fat-free milk