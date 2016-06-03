Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie

This easy fruit smoothie recipe calls for just three ingredients: yogurt, fruit juice and frozen fruit. Mix up your fruit combinations from day to day for a healthy breakfast or snack that never gets boring.

EatingWell Test Kitchen Reviewed by Dietitian Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, March 2016; updated December 2022

10 mins
10 mins
1

Are Smoothies Really Healthy for You?

Smoothies are a great way to increase your daily servings of fruits and vegetables. One of the healthiest ways to enjoy a smoothie is to make your own at home to avoid unnecessary added sugar. Adding protein and fiber will help keep you full and provide antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. For this recipe, you can use any combination of frozen fruit, such as blueberries, raspberries, pineapple or peaches.

What Is the Best Juice to Put in a Fruit Smoothie?

We recommend using 100% pure fruit juice, which does not contain added sugar. At the store, read the labels and avoid juice beverages, juice cocktails and juice punch, as they typically contain only a small fraction of real juice. One option is to use 100% pure orange juice. If you're looking for a little boost of fiber, consider choosing varieties that contain pulp.

Can You Make Smoothies with Milk or Water Instead of Yogurt?

Yes, you can, although the texture of the smoothie will be slightly thinner. We use nonfat plain yogurt for our recipe, but feel free to use milk or plant-based milk, such as plain unsweetened soymilk or almond milk.

Additional reporting by Jan Valdez

Ingredients

Directions

  • Puree yogurt with juice in a blender until smooth. With the motor running, add fruit through the hole in the lid and continue to puree until smooth.

Equipment

Blender

2 cups
279 calories; protein 11.6g; carbohydrates 56.4g; dietary fiber 6.5g; sugars 45.7g; fat 2g; saturated fat 0.4g; cholesterol 3.7mg; vitamin a iu 121.1IU; vitamin c 8.6mg; folate 38.3mcg; calcium 394.2mg; iron 0.7mg; magnesium 52.7mg; potassium 719.3mg; sodium 148.8mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
2 fruit, 1 fat-free milk
