Romaine Salad with Orange, Feta & Beans

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Adding canned beans is a quick, convenient way to make a salad into a meal--they boost the protein to make the salad more satisfying. This recipe calls for kidney beans, but other canned beans like cannellinis or black beans would also work nicely.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2007

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
20 mins
Servings:
2

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Orange-Oregano Dressing
Salad

Directions

  • To prepare dressing: Place orange zest, orange juice, vinegar, oil, oregano, mustard, salt and pepper in a jar. Cover and shake to combine.

    Advertisement

  • To prepare salad: Slice both ends off orange. With a sharp knife, remove the peel and white pith; discard. Working over a large bowl, cut the segments from their surrounding membrane. Squeeze the juice into the bowl before discarding the membrane, if desired. Add lettuce, radishes, beans, scallion, feta and dressing; toss to coat. (Refrigerate the extra dressing for up to 1 week.)

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: The recipe makes 1 cup dressing (Step 1); cover and refrigerate extra dressing for up to 1 week.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 4 cups
Per Serving:
235 calories; protein 13.2g; carbohydrates 37.2g; dietary fiber 14.2g; sugars 10.6g; fat 5.1g; saturated fat 1.9g; cholesterol 5mg; vitamin a iu 12746.4IU; vitamin c 60mg; folate 300.7mcg; calcium 178.1mg; iron 3.4mg; magnesium 72.1mg; potassium 991.9mg; sodium 707.8mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 1/2 fruit, 2 vegetables, 1 lean meat, 1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 03/01/2022