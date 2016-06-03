Loaded Spinach Salad

Like many spinach salads, this one features lots of chopped-up hard-boiled egg. But since most of the calories in an egg are in the yolk, this recipe uses just two whole eggs, plus the whites from six additional eggs, for a satisfying spinach salad that keeps the calories in check.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2007

40 mins
2

Creamy Blue Cheese Dressing
Salad

  • To prepare dressing: Whisk mayonnaise, buttermilk (or milk), yogurt, vinegar, mustard, salt and pepper in a medium bowl until smooth. Add cheese and stir, mashing with a spoon until the cheese is incorporated.

  • To prepare salad: Place eggs in a single layer in a saucepan; cover with water. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low, cover and cook at the lowest simmer for 10 minutes. Pour off the hot water and run cold water over the eggs until they are completely cooled. Peel the eggs; discard 6 of the yolks. Chop the remaining yolks and whites.

  • Toss spinach and 2 tablespoons of the dressing in a large bowl. Divide between 2 plates. Top with the chopped eggs, beets, carrots and pecans. Drizzle with 2 more tablespoons dressing. (Refrigerate the extra dressing for up to 1 week.)

Make Ahead Tip: The recipe makes 1 1/4 cups dressing (Step 1); cover and refrigerate extra dressing for up to 1 week. Stir before using.

Tip: To toast chopped nuts, cook in a small dry skillet over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes.

about 4 cups
283 calories; protein 23g; carbohydrates 21.1g; dietary fiber 6g; sugars 10.2g; fat 12.7g; saturated fat 3g; cholesterol 190.8mg; vitamin a iu 17967.8IU; vitamin c 32.8mg; folate 244.8mcg; calcium 198.2mg; iron 5.5mg; magnesium 122.5mg; potassium 1100.2mg; sodium 789.7mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
4 vegetable, 2 lean meat, 1 1/2 fat
