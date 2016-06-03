Seared Steak Salad with Edamame & Cilantro

Look for prewashed packages of Asian-style salad mixes at your supermarket--their peppery, exotic character is great with this full-flavored steak and dressing. Look for fiber- and protein-rich edamame (green soybeans) in the frozen vegetables section of your supermarket. Use the leftover dressing for any salad later in the week.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

35 mins
Servings:
2

Ingredients

Sesame Tamari Vinaigrette (makes 3/4 cup)
Seared Steak Salad

Directions

  • To prepare the vinaigrette: Whisk orange juice, vinegar, tamari, oil, honey and ginger in a small bowl until the honey is incorporated.

  • To prepare the salad: Sprinkle steak with salt and pepper. Coat a small nonstick skillet with cooking spray; place over medium heat. Add the steak and cook about 4 minutes per side for medium-rare. Let rest for 5 minutes before slicing.

  • Combine greens, snow peas, bell pepper, cabbage, cilantro, edamame and 1/4 cup Sesame Tamari Vinaigrette in a large bowl. Toss to coat. Divide between 2 plates. Top with the steak. (Refrigerate leftover vinaigrette.)

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate the dressing (Step 1) for up to 3 days.

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3 cups
Per Serving:
310 calories; protein 40.9g; carbohydrates 18.7g; dietary fiber 6.7g; sugars 9.3g; fat 7.5g; saturated fat 1.8g; cholesterol 99.8mg; vitamin a iu 6013.2IU; vitamin c 145.7mg; folate 186.3mcg; calcium 131.1mg; iron 7.1mg; magnesium 67.9mg; potassium 1154.9mg; sodium 621.3mg; thiamin 0.3mg; added sugar 3g.
