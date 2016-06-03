Herb-Roasted Turkey

Rating: 5 stars
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This easy method produces all the good looks and moist flavor you dream of in an oven-roasted turkey. Make sure you show this beauty off at the table before you carve it. Garnish your serving platter with fresh herb sprigs and citrus wedges for a show-stopping Thanksgiving turkey.

Jessie Price
Source: EatingWell Magazine, October/November 2006

active:
30 mins
total:
3 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Position a rack in the lower third of the oven; preheat to 475 degrees F.

  • Remove giblets and neck from turkey cavities and reserve for making gravy. Place the turkey, breast-side up, on a rack in a large roasting pan; pat dry with paper towels. Mix minced herbs, oil, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Rub the herb mixture all over the turkey, under the skin and onto the breast meat. Place aromatics and 10 of the herb sprigs in the cavity. Tuck the wing tips under the turkey. Tie the legs together with kitchen string. Add 3 cups water and the remaining 10 herb sprigs to the pan.

  • Roast the turkey until the skin is golden brown, 45 minutes. Remove from the oven. Cover the breast with a double layer of foil, cutting as necessary to conform to the breast. 

  • Reduce oven temperature to 350° and continue roasting until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of a thigh without touching bone registers 165°, 1 1/4 to 1 3/4 hours more. If the pan dries out, tilt the turkey to let juices run out of the cavity into the pan and add 1 cup water. 

  • Transfer the turkey to a serving platter and cover with foil. (If you're making Herbed Pan Gravy, start here.) Let the turkey rest for 20 minutes. Remove string and carve.

Equipment: Large roasting pan, roasting rack, kitchen string, thermometer

Read more: How to Roast a Turkey

Serving Size: 3 ounces
Per Serving:
172 calories; protein 25g; fat 7g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 88mg; vitamin a iu 27IU; vitamin c 0.3mg; folate 8mcg; calcium 13mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 27mg; potassium 210mg; sodium 320mg.
Exchanges:

3 1/2 lean meat

EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
11/26/2011
Easy foolproof recipe for awesome turkey! I've used this recipe as the base for my last three turkeys and each one has been delicious. I use whatever herbs are still abundant in my garden (this year was rosemary sage and thyme) and follow the recipe for placing under the skin. The only changes were that I baked it at 425 degrees instead of 475 and once I turned down the heat I used the probe that attaches to my oven to get it to 165 degrees. It was perfectly browned and moist. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2011
I chose oregano rosemary thyme and tarragon. In addition I added two cloves of garlic to the oil mixture. It was divine! I decided to use the direction with the turkey (I was using a 5lb bird) baking it at 325 for 2 1/2 hours. Most fabulous Thanksgiving turkey I've had! Read More
Katherine Zverev
Rating: 5 stars
11/25/2017
MY FIANCE WAS VERY NERVIOUS THAT TURKEY WILL BE DRY BECAUSE YOU DONT HAVE TO FEED THE BIRD WITH JUICES. FIRST WORD WHEN HE START CUTTING IT WAS: "WOW SO MOIST AND JUICY!" VERY HAPPY WITH THIS RECIPE. SIMPLY BUT YET AMAZING. MADE GRAVY BY YOUR RECIPE AS WELL. THANK YOU JESSIE FOR THE GREAT RECIPES!!! HAPPY THANKSGIVING. Read More
Penelope Test
Rating: 5 stars
12/05/2019
Great! Such an easy turkey recipe Read More
CAgirlinIA
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
I picked all my fresh herbs because it's going to freeze all next week and used a combination of "parsley sage rosemary and thyme" For the aromatics I used lemon only. This is a wonderful recipe!!! So moist and flavorful. This will be my go-to turkey recipe from now on - no more brining for me! Clean-up was easy too! Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
11/29/2014
Foolproof and delicious A great combination! Much easier to prepare and cook than any of my previous attempts. No basting meant no hassles and more free time during the day. As I am not too proficient in the kitchen I used a poultry packet of fresh herbs which made it savory! Will surely use this recipe every year. Pros: Very moist and delicious despite cooking it longer than necessary. Cons: None that I noted. Everyone thought it was fantastic! Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2011
This is the most delicious turkey recipe. I first made it four years ago and will never make my turkey any other way. It smells heavenly. when cooking! Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
I was hosting Thanksgiving last year for some family members who really need to watch what they eat (sodium fat content etc). I decided to try this recipe and trick them into eating healthier this holiday. I got absolutely RAVE reviews despite the fact that they caught me in the act of making a healthier version! I'm going to use this recipe again this year! Read More
Yvonne
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2011
This was absolutely delicious and moist. I am not a fan of Turkey but I got the evil eye when I said I wasn't going to make Turkey so I kinda had to to please everyone. This was the first turkey I had made in about 15 years and it was very simple and very delicious. The aromatics made it smell so pleasant. I will definitely be making the again. That says a lot from a non turkey fan. Even my daughter who doesn't like any meat too much ate it. Read More
