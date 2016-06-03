Herb-Roasted Turkey

1 of 8

Rating: 5 stars Easy foolproof recipe for awesome turkey! I've used this recipe as the base for my last three turkeys and each one has been delicious. I use whatever herbs are still abundant in my garden (this year was rosemary sage and thyme) and follow the recipe for placing under the skin. The only changes were that I baked it at 425 degrees instead of 475 and once I turned down the heat I used the probe that attaches to my oven to get it to 165 degrees. It was perfectly browned and moist.

Rating: 5 stars I chose oregano rosemary thyme and tarragon. In addition I added two cloves of garlic to the oil mixture. It was divine! I decided to use the direction with the turkey (I was using a 5lb bird) baking it at 325 for 2 1/2 hours. Most fabulous Thanksgiving turkey I've had!

Rating: 5 stars MY FIANCE WAS VERY NERVIOUS THAT TURKEY WILL BE DRY BECAUSE YOU DONT HAVE TO FEED THE BIRD WITH JUICES. FIRST WORD WHEN HE START CUTTING IT WAS: "WOW SO MOIST AND JUICY!" VERY HAPPY WITH THIS RECIPE. SIMPLY BUT YET AMAZING. MADE GRAVY BY YOUR RECIPE AS WELL. THANK YOU JESSIE FOR THE GREAT RECIPES!!! HAPPY THANKSGIVING.

Rating: 5 stars Great! Such an easy turkey recipe

Rating: 5 stars I picked all my fresh herbs because it's going to freeze all next week and used a combination of "parsley sage rosemary and thyme" For the aromatics I used lemon only. This is a wonderful recipe!!! So moist and flavorful. This will be my go-to turkey recipe from now on - no more brining for me! Clean-up was easy too!

Rating: 5 stars Foolproof and delicious A great combination! Much easier to prepare and cook than any of my previous attempts. No basting meant no hassles and more free time during the day. As I am not too proficient in the kitchen I used a poultry packet of fresh herbs which made it savory! Will surely use this recipe every year. Pros: Very moist and delicious despite cooking it longer than necessary. Cons: None that I noted. Everyone thought it was fantastic!

Rating: 5 stars This is the most delicious turkey recipe. I first made it four years ago and will never make my turkey any other way. It smells heavenly. when cooking!

Rating: 5 stars I was hosting Thanksgiving last year for some family members who really need to watch what they eat (sodium fat content etc). I decided to try this recipe and trick them into eating healthier this holiday. I got absolutely RAVE reviews despite the fact that they caught me in the act of making a healthier version! I'm going to use this recipe again this year!