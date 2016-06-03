Orange Crisps with Citrus Fruit Salad

Really yummy cookies, but I have some concerns about the recipe and the nutrition information. I cooked one batch of cookies on the top rack for 8 min, expecting to move the rack to the bottom at that time (my oven only has one rack). The cookies were done by 8 min -- I think they'd have been obliterated if cooked for 16-20 min as the recipe recommends. Also, how many calories does each cookie itself have? The nutritional info states that 1 crisp and 1 c. of jarred fruit salad = 128 cal. However, the Del Monte tropical fruit salad I bought has 70 cal per 1/2 c, so unless the crisps are negative calories, this makes no sense. A little help?