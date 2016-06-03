Orange Crisps with Citrus Fruit Salad
These ultra-thin, crisp cookies are a snap to make and have a fortune cookie-inspired flavor. Serve alongside a homemade or purchased fruit salad to increase your fruit servings for the day while still satisfying your sweet tooth.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Store cookies in an airtight container, with parchment or wax paper between layers, for up to 2 days.
Notes: White whole-wheat flour is light in color and flavor but has the same nutritional properties as regular whole-wheat flour. It can be ordered from the King Arthur Flour Baker's Catalogue at shop.bakerscatalogue.com. Whole-wheat pastry flour can be substituted. Find whole-wheat pastry flour in the natural-foods section of large supermarkets and natural-foods stores.
To make your own citrus fruit salad, remove the skin and white pith from oranges and grapefruit with a sharp knife. Working over a bowl, cut the segments from their surrounding membranes. Squeeze juice in the bowl before discarding membranes. Toss the segments with citrus zest if desired. Or look for jarred prepared fruit salad in the market's produce section.
Nutrition Facts
1 fruit, 1/2 other carbohydrate, 1 fat