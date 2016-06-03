Seafood Stew

Our rich stew is made with green beans. The saffron contributes a pungent flavor and intense yellow color.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, October/November 2006

30 mins
2

  • Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion; cook, stirring constantly, for 3 minutes. Add garlic, thyme, fennel seed, salt, pepper and saffron; cook for 20 seconds.

  • Stir in tomatoes, broth and green beans. Bring to a simmer. Cover, reduce heat and simmer for 2 minutes.

  • Increase heat to medium, stir in scallops and cook, stirring occasionally, for 2 minutes. Add shrimp and cook, stirring occasionally, for 2 minutes more.

Ingredient note: Literally the dried stigma from Crocus sativus, saffron adds flavor and golden color to a variety of Middle Eastern, African and European foods. Find it in the spice section of supermarkets, gourmet shops and at tienda.com. It will keep in an airtight container for several years.

1 3/4 cups
213 calories; protein 19.7g; carbohydrates 19.7g; dietary fiber 4.4g; sugars 7.5g; fat 6g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 104.5mg; vitamin a iu 1283.1IU; vitamin c 31.1mg; folate 48.3mcg; calcium 114.4mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 46.8mg; potassium 370mg; sodium 1019.7mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
3 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 1 fat
