Crunchy Pear & Celery Salad

Crisp pears are tossed with Cheddar cheese and pecans in this delicious salad. For an Italian twist, try a good Parmesan with some toasted pine nuts or to go British use crumbled Stilton and toasted walnuts.

Marie Simmons
Source: EatingWell Magazine, October/November 2006

25 mins
6

  • Soak celery in a bowl of ice water for 15 minutes. Drain and pat dry. Cut into 1/2-inch pieces.

  • Whisk vinegar, honey and salt in a large bowl until blended. Add pears; gently stir to coat. Add the celery, cheese and pecans; stir to combine. Season with pepper. Divide the lettuce leaves among 6 plates and top with a portion of salad. Serve at room temperature or chilled.

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare salad without pecans up to 2 hours ahead. Stir in pecans just before serving.

Tip: To toast chopped pecans, cook in a small dry skillet over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes.

1 cup
210 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 19.8g; dietary fiber 3.7g; sugars 14g; fat 13.1g; saturated fat 4.3g; cholesterol 19.3mg; vitamin a iu 573.9IU; vitamin c 4.4mg; folate 26.9mcg; calcium 154.5mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 25.6mg; potassium 230.7mg; sodium 240.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 6g.
1 fruit, 1 high-fat meat, 1 fat
