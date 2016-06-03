Roasted Pear-Butternut Soup with Crumbled Stilton

This was probably the first eatingwell recipe I've made that was disappointing. First, even with frequent stirring, roasting the veggies at 400F resulted in burnt leeks that had to be tossed. I suggest roasting at 350 and/or setting the oven to bake not roast. The flavor wasn't sharp enough for me, even with the addition of the Stilton. I used two small Royal Riviera pears and one medium Bartlett. I added a lot of powdered garlic as we were out of fresh -- you could really smell it when the veggies were roasting. I don't know what I'd do to improve this if I were to make it again. It is not unedible, but rather the flavor combination isn't very pleasing to me.