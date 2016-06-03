Roasted Pear-Butternut Soup with Crumbled Stilton

Here pears are roasted to sweet perfection with butternut squash and pureed to create a creamy soup that gets a luxurious garnish of Stilton cheese. You can serve this as a first course or with a salad and crusty bread for a light autumn supper.

Marie Simmons
Source: EatingWell Magazine, October/November 2006

1 hr 15 mins
6

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

  • Combine pears, squash, tomatoes, leek, garlic, oil, 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper in a large bowl; toss to coat. Spread evenly on a large rimmed baking sheet. Roast, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are tender, 40 to 55 minutes. Let cool slightly.

  • Place half the vegetables and 2 cups broth in a blender; puree until smooth. Transfer to a large saucepan. Puree the remaining vegetables and 2 cups broth. Add to the pan and stir in the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt.

  • Cook the soup over medium-low heat, stirring, until hot, about 10 minutes. Divide among 6 bowls and garnish with cheese and chives (or scallion greens).

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 1 month. Add more broth when reheating, if desired.

Cut Down on Dishes: A rimmed baking sheet is great for everything from roasting to catching accidental drips and spills. For effortless cleanup and to keep your baking sheets in tip-top shape, line them with a layer of foil before each use.

1 1/3 cups
228 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 33.8g; dietary fiber 6.3g; sugars 12.2g; fat 9.4g; saturated fat 3.5g; cholesterol 11.3mg; vitamin a iu 16806.2IU; vitamin c 42.3mg; folate 66.6mcg; calcium 172.6mg; iron 1.7mg; magnesium 68.2mg; potassium 769.5mg; sodium 804.2mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
1 starch, 1 vegetable, 1/2 fruit, 2 fat
