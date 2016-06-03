Sesame Tamari Vinaigrette

The roasted-nut and citrus flavors of this easy dressing go well with Asian-style salads or meals; try drizzling it on grilled shrimp or chicken breast, too.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

5 mins
6

  • Whisk orange juice, vinegar, tamari, oil, honey and ginger in a small bowl until the honey is incorporated. Transfer to a jar and refrigerate.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 week.

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

2 tablespoons
36 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 3.8g; sugars 3.3g; fat 2g; saturated fat 0.3g; vitamin a iu 18.3IU; vitamin c 4.6mg; folate 2.8mcg; calcium 1.2mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 1.2mg; potassium 21.1mg; sodium 206.3mg; added sugar 3g.
1/2 fat
