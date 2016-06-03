Curried Pineapple & Dried Fig Salsa
The combination of figs, pineapple, coconut and curry gives this salsa a pleasing sweet and spicy taste that pairs well with full-flavored entrees, such as broiled seafood, pan-seared shrimp, barbecued pork or lamb.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, April/May 2005
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 5 days. To reheat, microwave on High for about 2 minutes or warm in a saucepan over low heat.
Large thin flakes of dried coconut called coconut chips make attractive garnishes. Find them in the produce section of large supermarkets or at melissas.com.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1/2 cup
Per Serving:
110 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 25.1g; dietary fiber 3.8g; sugars 18.5g; fat 1.8g; saturated fat 1.3g; vitamin a iu 46.4IU; vitamin c 23.4mg; folate 11.4mcg; calcium 55.5mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 26.5mg; potassium 250.4mg; sodium 5.6mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:
1 1/2 fruit