Curried Pineapple & Dried Fig Salsa

Combine figs, curry powder, crushed red pepper and water in a medium saucepan. (If using canned pineapple, use the pineapple liquid to cook the figs, adding water if necessary to measure 1 1/4 cups.) Bring to a boil. Cover and cook over low heat until the figs are softened and plumped, 15 to 20 minutes, depending on their dryness. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the figs to a cutting board, leaving the liquid in the pan. When cool enough to handle, cut into quarters and transfer to a medium bowl.