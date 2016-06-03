Curried Pineapple & Dried Fig Salsa

The combination of figs, pineapple, coconut and curry gives this salsa a pleasing sweet and spicy taste that pairs well with full-flavored entrees, such as broiled seafood, pan-seared shrimp, barbecued pork or lamb.

Marie Simmons
Source: EatingWell Magazine, April/May 2005

Recipe Summary

total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Directions

  • Combine figs, curry powder, crushed red pepper and water in a medium saucepan. (If using canned pineapple, use the pineapple liquid to cook the figs, adding water if necessary to measure 1 1/4 cups.) Bring to a boil. Cover and cook over low heat until the figs are softened and plumped, 15 to 20 minutes, depending on their dryness. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the figs to a cutting board, leaving the liquid in the pan. When cool enough to handle, cut into quarters and transfer to a medium bowl.

  • Add pineapple to the liquid in the pan. Return to a simmer over medium heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until the liquid is reduced and the pineapple is well coated, about 5 minutes. Add the pineapple mixture to the figs; stir to combine.

  • Heat a small skillet over medium-low heat. Add coconut and toast, stirring, until golden, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir the coconut into the fruit. Serve the salsa warm, at room temperature or chilled.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 5 days. To reheat, microwave on High for about 2 minutes or warm in a saucepan over low heat.

Large thin flakes of dried coconut called coconut chips make attractive garnishes. Find them in the produce section of large supermarkets or at melissas.com.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1/2 cup
Per Serving:
110 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 25.1g; dietary fiber 3.8g; sugars 18.5g; fat 1.8g; saturated fat 1.3g; vitamin a iu 46.4IU; vitamin c 23.4mg; folate 11.4mcg; calcium 55.5mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 26.5mg; potassium 250.4mg; sodium 5.6mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 fruit

