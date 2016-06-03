Real Cornbread

Beat my expectations, for sure! I didn't have buttermilk, so I just whipped up a sour milk substitute. I also used a whole teaspoon of salt and added a teaspoon of baking powder for some extra lift. I used stone ground white corn meal, which according to my research is the only corn meal you should use when making a corn bread without flour and sugar. absolutely do not use cheap yellow corn meal! I don't even really like "typical" corn bread much and so I went looking for a new corn bread recipe trying to eat a little healthier and googled "corn bread no sugar or flour." This was the first recipe I tried and I may just whip up a batch of this every day. Smear a little butter on there, or drizzle with some honey. Even plain is still so good. The only thing I would say is watch it closely. I pulled mine out after 13 minutes and it was golden brown and moist, done all the way through and not overly dry at all. It is more crumbly than a corn bread made with flour would be, but that's just the nature of corn meal.