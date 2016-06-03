Real Cornbread

13 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 3
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

This traditional cornbread is made without flour, isn't sweet and has a crumbly texture. You can change the adaptable recipe to suit your cornbread preference. For a variation, substitute 1/2 teaspoon baking soda for the baking powder and use buttermilk instead of milk. If you're looking for a more muffinlike texture, substitute flour for half the cornmeal.

Sarah Fritschner
Source: EatingWell Magazine, October/November 2006

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
30 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Place oil in a 9-inch cast-iron skillet or similar-size glass baking dish and transfer to the preheating oven.

    Advertisement

  • Mix cornmeal, baking powder and salt in a medium bowl. Add egg and milk (or

  • buttermilk); stir until just combined. Remove the pan from the oven and swirl the oil to coat the bottom and a little way up the sides. Very carefully pour the excess hot oil into the cornmeal mixture; stir until just combined. Pour the batter into the hot pan.

  • Bake until the bread is firm in the middle and lightly golden, about 20 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes before slicing. Serve warm.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: The cornbread can be made up to 3 hours in advance. Reheat, wrapped in foil, in a warm oven.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
186 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 26.1g; dietary fiber 2.2g; sugars 2.5g; fat 7.4g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 25.5mg; vitamin a iu 188.7IU; folate 12.9mcg; calcium 74.9mg; iron 1.2mg; magnesium 44.5mg; potassium 164.8mg; sodium 253.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 starch, 1 1/2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 09/14/2022