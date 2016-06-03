Tomato & Green Olive Salsa

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This zesty spin on standard tomato salsa includes sliced green olives and hot pepper relish. Serve as a dip with toasted pita chips or spoon over grilled fish or chicken.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

total:
10 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine tomatoes, olives, scallions, hot pepper relish, vinegar, oregano, salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/4 cup
Per Serving:
25 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 3.1g; dietary fiber 0.7g; sugars 1.2g; fat 1.5g; vitamin a iu 405.5IU; vitamin c 6.9mg; folate 10.2mcg; calcium 9.8mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 6mg; potassium 115.2mg; sodium 233.2mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 vegetable
