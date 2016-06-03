Grilled Rosemary-Salmon Skewers

If you can find (or grow) them, use sturdy rosemary branches, stripped of leaves, as skewers for these Italian salmon kebabs; they'll add a subtle, smoky flavor that hints of pine. Oil your grill well to prevent sticking, don't move the kebabs around unnecessarily and keep a close eye on the fire to avoid flare-ups.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, August/September 2006

30 mins
4

  • Preheat grill to medium-high.

  • Combine rosemary, oil, garlic, lemon zest, lemon juice, salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Add salmon; toss to coat. Alternating the salmon and tomatoes, divide among eight 12-inch skewers.

  • Oil the grill rack (see Tips). Grill the skewers, carefully turning once, until the salmon is cooked through, 4 to 6 minutes total. Serve immediately.

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare the skewers (Step 2), cover and refrigerate for up to 8 hours. Proceed with grilling (Steps 1 & 3) when ready to serve.

Equipment: Eight 12-inch skewers

How to skin a salmon fillet: Place skin-side down. Starting at the tail end, slip a long knife between the fish flesh and the skin, holding down firmly with your other hand. Gently push the blade along at a 30° angle, separating the fillet from the skin without cutting through either.

To oil the grill rack, oil a folded paper towel, hold it with tongs and rub it over the rack. (Don't use cooking spray on a hot grill.)

Fish on foil: Fish that flakes easily requires a delicate touch to flip on the grill. If you want to skip turning it over when grilling, measure a piece of foil large enough to hold the fish and coat it with cooking spray. Grill the fish on the foil (without turning) until it flakes easily and reaches an internal temperature of 145°F.

2 skewers
172 calories; protein 23.4g; carbohydrates 3.7g; dietary fiber 1.1g; sugars 2g; fat 6.7g; saturated fat 1.4g; cholesterol 53mg; vitamin a iu 795IU; vitamin c 13.2mg; folate 24.5mcg; calcium 56mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 41.1mg; potassium 607.3mg; sodium 200.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 1/2 fat
