Grilled Pork Tenderloin Salad

Served room temperature or chilled, this salad--combining tangy oranges, sweet and crunchy fennel and zesty marinated pork--is delightful for a warm summer evening.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, August/September 2006

2 hrs
2

Chipotle-Marinated Pork Tenderloin
  • To prepare pork: Combine chipotle and sauce, garlic, orange juice, lime juice, vinegar, oregano, cumin, salt and pepper in a blender or mini food processor; blend or process until the chipotle is chopped and the mixture is relatively smooth. Pour into a sealable plastic bag, add pork and seal, squeezing out any excess air from the bag. Turn to coat with the marinade. Refrigerate at least 1 hour and up to 8 hours.

  • Preheat grill to high or heat a large indoor grill pan over high heat. Remove the pork from the marinade (discard marinade). Grill the pork, turning occasionally, until an instant-read thermometer inserted diagonally into the center of the meat registers 145 degrees F, 12 to 15 minutes. Transfer the pork to a cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes before slicing.

  • To prepare salad: With a sharp knife, remove the peel and skin from the orange. Working over a large bowl to catch the juice, cut the segments from their surrounding membrane. (Discard membrane, pith and skin.) Thinly slice the pork and add to the bowl with the orange segments along with fennel, onion, oil, vinegar, salt and pepper; toss to combine. Sprinkle with pepitas.

Make Ahead Tip: To make ahead: Marinate the pork (Step 1) in the refrigerator for up to 8 hours. Cover and refrigerate the salad for up to 1 day. Sprinkle with pepitas just before serving.

Chipotle chiles in adobo sauce are smoked jalapenos packed in a flavorful sauce. Find them with Mexican foods in large supermarkets.

One pork tenderloin typically weighs about 1 pound, enough for 4 servings. You can marinate a whole pound in the same amount of marinade used to marinate the 8 ounces in this recipe and have enough cooked tenderloin for 2 dinners (for 2 people). Or freeze half for up to 3 months.

Pepitas, olive-green-hulled pumpkin seeds, are commonly used in Mexican cooking. Find them in the bulk-foods section of natural-foods markets or Mexican grocers. To toast seeds, cook in a small dry skillet over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes.

about 2 cups
300 calories; protein 26.1g; carbohydrates 19.5g; dietary fiber 5.9g; sugars 11.9g; fat 14.1g; saturated fat 2.4g; cholesterol 59.6mg; vitamin a iu 1264.4IU; vitamin c 54.8mg; folate 60.1mcg; calcium 98.3mg; iron 2.7mg; magnesium 100.4mg; potassium 1040.1mg; sodium 517.2mg; thiamin 0.9mg.
1 fruit, 1 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 2 fat
