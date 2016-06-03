Pork Fajitas
Like the restaurant favorite, these fajitas will satisfy your Tex-Mex craving and be on the table faster than you can get takeout.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: To make ahead: Marinate the pork (Step 1) in the refrigerator for up to 8 hours.
Chipotle chiles in adobo sauce are smoked jalapenos packed in a flavorful sauce. Look for the small cans with the Mexican foods in large supermarkets. Once opened, they'll keep up to 2 weeks in the refrigerator or 6 months in the freezer.
One pork tenderloin typically weighs about 1 pound, enough for 4 servings. You can marinate a whole pound in the same amount of marinade used to marinate the 8 ounces in this recipe and have enough cooked tenderloin for 2 dinners (for 2 people). Or freeze half for up to 3 months.
To warm tortillas, wrap in foil and bake at 300°F until steaming, about 5 minutes. Or wrap in barely damp paper towels and microwave on High for 30 to 45 seconds.
Nutrition Facts
1 1/2 starch, 2 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 1 fat