Frozen Raspberry Pie

Rating: 4.57 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This creamy, luscious pie is made by combining a fluffy cooked meringue with a raspberry puree, then pouring the mixture into a chocolate-cookie crust.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, August/September 2006

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
7 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Crust
Filling

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat a 9-inch pie pan with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • To prepare crust: Process 32 wafers, confectioners' sugar, oil, milk and butter in a food processor until finely ground. Press the mixture into the bottom and up the sides of the prepared pan, creating an even, dense crust. Bake for 12 minutes. Cool on a wire rack to room temperature, about 1 hour, pressing any puffed parts of the crust back into the pan.

  • To prepare filling: Meanwhile, puree raspberries, lemon juice and salt in a blender or food processor until smooth. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve into a medium bowl, pressing with a rubber spatula to extract the juice; discard seeds.

  • Bring 1 inch of water to a slow simmer in a large saucepan. Combine egg whites, granulated sugar and cream of tartar in a 3-quart stainless-steel bowl. Beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until foamy. Set the bowl over the simmering water and continue to beat on medium speed, moving the mixer around, until the mixture is glossy and thick, about 3 1/2 minutes. Increase the speed to high, and continue beating over the simmering water until very stiff and glossy, about 3 1/2 minutes more (the eggs will be at a safe temperature, 160 degrees F, at this point). Remove from the heat (be careful of the escaping steam) and continue beating on medium speed until room temperature, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Fold the raspberry puree into the meringue until combined. Pour the raspberry filling into the pie crust; crumble the remaining chocolate wafer over the top. Place the pie on a level surface in your freezer and freeze until solid, at least 6 hours. To serve, let the pie stand at room temperature until softened slightly, about 10 minutes, before slicing.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover with plastic wrap and store in the freezer for up to 2 weeks.

Note: Look for chocolate wafer cookies without any partially hydrogenated oils. Our two favorites were both from Newman's Own Organics: Tops & Bottoms and Chocolate Alphabet Cookies. Chocolate Snaps from Mi-Del will also work, but the chocolate flavor isn't as rich.

Tip: To get the most volume from beaten eggs, it's best for them to be at room temperature. Either set the eggs out on the counter for 15 minutes or submerge them in their shells in a bowl of lukewarm (not hot) water for 5 minutes.

Storage smarts: For long-term freezer storage, wrap your food in a layer of plastic wrap followed by a layer of foil. The plastic will help prevent freezer burn while the foil will help keep off-odors from seeping into the food.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 slice
Per Serving:
220 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 36.9g; dietary fiber 3.7g; sugars 24.1g; fat 7.3g; saturated fat 1.2g; cholesterol 3.9mg; vitamin a iu 60.4IU; vitamin c 13.6mg; folate 11mcg; calcium 17.7mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 11.8mg; potassium 124.7mg; sodium 164.6mg.
Exchanges:

2 1/2 other carbohydrates, 1 1/2 fat

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 10/20/2021