Frozen Raspberry Pie

Put it this way, I ate half a pie. I was with two other guys and when we looked at the pie, you just cut it into four slices. We kid ourselves, but the only way you are going to get 8 servings is if there are 8 people at the table and you do not want to be rude ;). This is one of the best dessert out there and will work very well with the upcoming summer. You can even skip the pie crust and make a homemade "sorbet" out of this. This dish rocked!!