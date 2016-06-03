Sicilian Granita

This is a traditional Sicilian dessert for the hot weather. It starts with an icy espresso granita (“little grains” in Italian). The crystals are scraped up with a fork and served with a dollop of whipped cream.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, August/September 2006

total:
4 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

  • Stir hot espresso and sugar in a medium bowl until the sugar dissolves. Let the mixture cool to room temperature, then pour into a 9-by-13-inch baking pan. Place on a level surface in your freezer and freeze for 2 hours, stirring and scraping with a fork every 20 minutes to break up the ice crystals. Cover and freeze for at least 1 hour more.

  • Beat cream in a medium bowl with an electric mixer on high speed until medium peaks form, 30 seconds to 1 minute.

  • Scrape the frozen granita into ice crystals using a sturdy fork. To serve, layer the granita with whipped cream in goblets or simply top with a dollop of whipped cream.

Make Ahead Tip: Freeze in a sealable plastic container for up to 1 week.

Tip: If you don't have an espresso maker, use instant espresso powder and water; store the powder in your freezer after opening. Instant coffee will also work in a pinch, it just won't be as full-flavored.

Serving Size: 3/4 cup
Per Serving:
117 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 18.6g; sugars 18.6g; fat 4.8g; saturated fat 3g; cholesterol 16.6mg; vitamin a iu 151.9IU; vitamin c 0.3mg; folate 1.5mcg; calcium 12.3mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 73.1mg; potassium 118.4mg; sodium 17.9mg.
1 other carbohydrate, 1 fat

