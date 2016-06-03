Chili-Lime Dip

Temper the tangy limes and spicy Thai chiles by serving it with seafood or fish marinated in Lemongrass-Thai Lime Leaf Marinade.

Corinne Trang

15 mins
15 mins
Servings: 8
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Crush together the lime segments, chiles, sugar, garlic and cilantro.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
75 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 20.9g; dietary fiber 2.1g; sugars 14.3g; fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 208.1IU; vitamin c 36.2mg; folate 8.6mcg; calcium 25.8mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 7.1mg; potassium 113mg; sodium 3.1mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 fruit, 1 other carbohydrate
