Scallion Ginger Dipping Sauce

Ginger adds zest and heat to this scallion-rich dipping sauce. Serve alongside grilled beef or chicken in Five-Spice Marinade.

Corinne Trang

total:
30 mins
Servings:
8

  • Stir together ginger, scallions, salt and oil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
93 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 2.4g; dietary fiber 0.7g; sugars 0.6g; fat 9.4g; saturated fat 0.7g; vitamin a iu 224.3IU; vitamin c 4.4mg; folate 14.8mcg; calcium 16.8mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 6.2mg; potassium 78.7mg; sodium 284.1mg.
2 fat
