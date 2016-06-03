Scallion Ginger Dipping Sauce
Ginger adds zest and heat to this scallion-rich dipping sauce. Serve alongside grilled beef or chicken in Five-Spice Marinade.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Associated Recipes
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
93 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 2.4g; dietary fiber 0.7g; sugars 0.6g; fat 9.4g; saturated fat 0.7g; vitamin a iu 224.3IU; vitamin c 4.4mg; folate 14.8mcg; calcium 16.8mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 6.2mg; potassium 78.7mg; sodium 284.1mg.
Exchanges:
2 fat