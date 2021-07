Marsala-Poached Figs over Ricotta

Awesome exotic party ready Simply put this was delicious. The wine poaching gives this a very adult taste. The figs make it rich. The ricotta provides the creamy counterbalance. I don't remember if I used regular or low fat ricotta but I think it was regular - I would go for regular since the richness of it and the wine/figs makes the portions naturally smaller. If you can plate this in a pretty enough fashion I'd serve it for my next dinner party. Pros: Delicious Easy Cons: If you can't find dried figs then that's that.