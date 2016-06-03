Oven Baked Sweet Potato Fries
Baking sweet potato fries in the oven brings out their inherent sweetness.
How Do You Make Crispy Sweet Potato Fries in the Oven?
Cut the Sweet Potato into Wedges
Cutting the sweet potato into even wedges creates two flat surface areas for browning, and helps the fries crisp up and brown evenly. When baking, turn them once halfway into the roasting time.
Don't Overcrowd the Baking Sheet
The sweet potato wedges should be in a single layer with some space between them, which allows air to circulate around them. Overcrowding the sweet potatoes will steam them instead of roasting them.
Bake at a High Temperature
The sweet potatoes are roasted at 450°F. The higher oven temperature ensures the sweet potatoes develop a golden brown color and crisp edges without having to bake them for too long.
Flavor Variations to Try
For this recipe, we use a pinch of cayenne pepper to flavor the sweet potato fries. Feel free to experiment with other herbs and spices. Try our healthy spice mix recipes and seasoning blends and herb mixes.
Additional reporting by Jan Valdez
Tip
A rimmed baking sheet is great for everything from roasting to catching accidental drips and spills. For effortless cleanup and to keep your baking sheets in tip-top shape, line them with a layer of foil or parchment paper before each use.
