Oven Baked Sweet Potato Fries

12 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 10
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Baking sweet potato fries in the oven brings out their inherent sweetness.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Updated November 2022

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
2

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

How Do You Make Crispy Sweet Potato Fries in the Oven?

Cut the Sweet Potato into Wedges

Cutting the sweet potato into even wedges creates two flat surface areas for browning, and helps the fries crisp up and brown evenly. When baking, turn them once halfway into the roasting time.

Don't Overcrowd the Baking Sheet

The sweet potato wedges should be in a single layer with some space between them, which allows air to circulate around them. Overcrowding the sweet potatoes will steam them instead of roasting them.

Bake at a High Temperature

The sweet potatoes are roasted at 450°F. The higher oven temperature ensures the sweet potatoes develop a golden brown color and crisp edges without having to bake them for too long.

Flavor Variations to Try

For this recipe, we use a pinch of cayenne pepper to flavor the sweet potato fries. Feel free to experiment with other herbs and spices. Try our healthy spice mix recipes and seasoning blends and herb mixes.

Additional reporting by Jan Valdez

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. Toss sweet potato wedges with oil, salt and pepper. Spread the wedges out on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake until browned and tender, turning once, about 20 minutes total.

    Advertisement

Equipment

Rimmed baking sheet

Tip

A rimmed baking sheet is great for everything from roasting to catching accidental drips and spills. For effortless cleanup and to keep your baking sheets in tip-top shape, line them with a layer of foil or parchment paper before each use.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
122 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 18.7g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 5.8g; fat 4.8g; saturated fat 0.4g; vitamin a iu 17319.6IU; vitamin c 17.7mg; folate 5.5mcg; calcium 34.5mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 24.4mg; potassium 428.7mg; sodium 323.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 11/20/2022