Oven Baked Sweet Potato Fries

One of my favorites I love these oven fries, and make them frequently. I use whatever oil I have on hand. I can't quite get them crispy but that's okay, the taste is well worth it. On another note, I really wish people would just use whatever oil they want and not lecture everyone on the bad aspects of whatever oil they use. Each oil does have it's benefits (if any oil can be said to have them at all) and the recent coconut oil craze is fine. I love it. But it has the same amount of calories as any other oil, and in five years will probably be on the outs. Please, please, please stop. Change the damn oil for yourself and stop lecturing. I just want to lose weight and eatingwell recipes are very good for FREE. Pros: Great taste, fresh flavor, satisfies cravings Cons: I can never get them crispy