Tomato & Avocado Salsa

4 Ratings
You'll love this quick and delicious salsa so much, you'll want to make it for every Taco Night.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

total:
10 mins
Servings:
24

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine tomato, onion, jalapeno, lime juice to taste, salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Stir in avocado and cilantro. Add cayenne (if using).

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
9 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 0.9g; dietary fiber 0.4g; sugars 0.3g; fat 0.6g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 84.4IU; vitamin c 2.3mg; folate 5.2mcg; calcium 2mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 2.4mg; potassium 43.9mg; sodium 12.5mg.
Exchanges:

Free Food
