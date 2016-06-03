Spicy Plum Chutney

Serve this sweet-and-spicy chutney alongside grilled pork or chicken.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

20 mins
2

  • Place plum, vinegar, honey and crushed red pepper to taste in a small saucepan. Bring to a simmer over high heat, stirring often. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the plum starts to break down. Transfer to a blender or food processor and pulse several times into a coarse puree.

Make Ahead Tip: The chutney keeps up to 1 week in the refrigerator.

1 tablespoon
46 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 11.8g; dietary fiber 0.8g; sugars 10.6g; fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 207.3IU; vitamin c 5.1mg; folate 3.4mcg; calcium 3.6mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 4mg; potassium 88.3mg; sodium 0.2mg.
1/2 fruit
