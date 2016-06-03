Chimichurri Sauce
Chimichurri sauce is a tangy herbal accompaniment that can liven up any meat or poultry dish.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, June/July 2006
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:2 tablespoons
Per Serving:
51 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 1.3g; dietary fiber 0.5g; sugars 0.2g; fat 4.8g; saturated fat 0.7g; vitamin a iu 1310.5IU; vitamin c 20.3mg; folate 22.9mcg; calcium 22.9mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 8mg; potassium 88.6mg; sodium 148.8mg.
Exchanges:
1 fat