Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing

Quick to make and very economical, this kid-friendly dressing keeps well. We've made sure the recipe yields enough dressing for several salads to help make it easier for you to get salad on the table each night.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, June/July 2006

total:
5 mins
Servings:
16

  • Add oil, vinegar, orange juice, salt and pepper to a jar with a tight-fitting lid; shake well to combine.

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate for up to 1 week. Shake before using.

Per Serving:
59 calories; carbohydrates 0.4g; sugars 0.3g; fat 6.2g; saturated fat 0.5g; vitamin a iu 7.9IU; vitamin c 1.9mg; folate 1.2mcg; calcium 0.6mg; magnesium 0.5mg; potassium 8.1mg; sodium 50.2mg.
1 fat
