Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing
Quick to make and very economical, this kid-friendly dressing keeps well. We've made sure the recipe yields enough dressing for several salads to help make it easier for you to get salad on the table each night.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, June/July 2006
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate for up to 1 week. Shake before using.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
59 calories; carbohydrates 0.4g; sugars 0.3g; fat 6.2g; saturated fat 0.5g; vitamin a iu 7.9IU; vitamin c 1.9mg; folate 1.2mcg; calcium 0.6mg; magnesium 0.5mg; potassium 8.1mg; sodium 50.2mg.
Exchanges:
1 fat