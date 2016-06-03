Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili for Two

This satisfying vegetarian chili for two is studded with black beans and sweet potatoes. Serve with some warmed corn tortillas and tossed salad with orange segments and avocado.

30 mins
2

  • Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion and potato and cook, stirring often, until the onion is slightly softened, about 4 minutes. Add garlic, chili powder, cumin, chipotle and salt and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add water, bring to a simmer, cover, reduce heat to maintain a gentle simmer and cook until the potato is tender, 10 to 12 minutes. Add beans, tomatoes and lime juice; increase heat to high and return to a simmer, stirring often. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer and cook until slightly reduced, about 4 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in cilantro.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for 2 days. Stir in cilantro just before serving.

Note: Chipotle peppers are dried, smoked jalapeno peppers. Ground chipotle can be found in the specialty spice section of most supermarkets.

2 cups
365 calories; protein 13.6g; carbohydrates 67g; dietary fiber 17.6g; sugars 15.9g; fat 6.5g; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 20737.4IU; vitamin c 27.7mg; folate 124.8mcg; calcium 186.9mg; iron 5.8mg; magnesium 58.3mg; potassium 1300.8mg; sodium 629.2mg; thiamin 1mg.
4 starch, 1 1/2 vegetable, 1 fat
