Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili for Two

OMG this is SO good! Wish I could give 10 stars. Keep in mind this recipe likely needs absolutely NO improvements whatsoever but I was a few days into continual insomnia and "personalized" mine not having a clue whatsoever what I was doing. I wanted a bit of extra protein and now making it NON vegan I added 8 ounces of chicken breast. I'll probably add a full pound of chicken next time though. I also used low sodium beef broth instead of water. Mrs Dash salt free Southwest Chipotle seasoning was used because I didn't have ground chipotle seasoning as was called for. I love Mrs. Dash and use the chipotle seasoning on my air fryer oven salmon! In addition to the called for rinsed low sodium black beans I added an additional can of rinsed low sodium red kidney beans. A 6 oz can of Contadina tomato paste was added to thicken things up as I don't care for runny liquid "soup" type chili (though I'm not certain it would have turned out that way if prepared as posted). I always add corn to chili when I make it but didn't this time as I just didn't know if the recipe could support that much added bulk. It can with another 1/4 cup or so of broth and I will add it next batch. By the time I was done with my additions this is no longer a "for two" recipe. I ended up with SIX 10 ounce portions to freeze. That is if I don't eat at least two or more portions first! This is an absolute KEEPER recipe for sure! Joe