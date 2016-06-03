Cocktail Sauce

Fresh dill and celery seed give this cocktail sauce a unique twist.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, June/July 2006

5 mins
11

  • Combine chili sauce, ketchup, lemon zest, lemon juice, dill, Worcestershire and celery seed in a small bowl.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

1 tablespoon
15 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 3.7g; sugars 2.8g; vitamin a iu 21.5IU; vitamin c 1.5mg; folate 1mcg; calcium 2.3mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 0.9mg; potassium 17.3mg; sodium 274.2mg.
Free food
