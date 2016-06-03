King Crab & Potato Salad

Bright lemony dressing graces this summery combination of green beans, snappy radishes, earthy red potatoes and crab. All you need is crunchy bread and a bottle of A to Z Pinot Gris.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, June/July 2006

45 mins
6

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add beans and cook until bright green, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a colander using a slotted spoon; refresh under cold water.

  • Add potatoes to the boiling water. Cook until tender when pierced with a fork, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain in a colander; refresh under cold water until room temperature.

  • Toss the green beans and potatoes with crab, celery, radishes and onion in a large bowl.

  • Whisk garlic, lemon juice, vinegar and mustard in a small bowl; slowly whisk in oil. Whisk in basil, salt and pepper. Discard the garlic; pour the dressing over the salad and toss to coat.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day.

Tip: To defrost frozen lobster tails or crab legs, let thaw in the refrigerator overnight.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 cups
Per Serving:
330 calories; protein 17.7g; carbohydrates 27.6g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 2.2g; fat 16.4g; saturated fat 2.5g; cholesterol 66.7mg; vitamin a iu 680.6IU; vitamin c 39.2mg; folate 68.7mcg; calcium 114.5mg; iron 2.1mg; magnesium 38.9mg; potassium 428.2mg; sodium 483mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 2 lean meat, 2 fat
