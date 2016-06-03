King Crab & Potato Salad
Bright lemony dressing graces this summery combination of green beans, snappy radishes, earthy red potatoes and crab. All you need is crunchy bread and a bottle of A to Z Pinot Gris.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, June/July 2006
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day.
Tip: To defrost frozen lobster tails or crab legs, let thaw in the refrigerator overnight.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:2 cups
Per Serving:
330 calories; protein 17.7g; carbohydrates 27.6g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 2.2g; fat 16.4g; saturated fat 2.5g; cholesterol 66.7mg; vitamin a iu 680.6IU; vitamin c 39.2mg; folate 68.7mcg; calcium 114.5mg; iron 2.1mg; magnesium 38.9mg; potassium 428.2mg; sodium 483mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:
1 1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 2 lean meat, 2 fat