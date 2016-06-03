Five-Spice Turkey & Lettuce Wraps

These turkey lettuce wraps come together fast for a healthy dinner or try them as a fun appetizer for entertaining. Adding instant brown rice to the filling increases the fiber, making them more satisfying. Serve with chile-garlic sauce and rice vinegar for extra zip.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, June/July 2006

30 mins
4

Nutrition Info
  • Bring water to a boil in a small saucepan. Add rice; reduce heat to low, cover and cook for 5 minutes. Remove from the heat.

  • Meanwhile, heat oil in a large nonstick pan over medium-high heat. Add turkey and ginger; cook, crumbling with a wooden spoon, until the turkey is cooked through, about 6 minutes. Stir in the cooked rice, bell pepper, water chestnuts, broth, hoisin sauce, five-spice powder and salt; cook until heated through, about 1 minute.

  • To serve, divide lettuce leaves among plates, spoon some of the turkey mixture into each leaf, top with herbs and carrot and roll into wraps.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare the filling (through Step 2), cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day. Serve cold or reheat in the microwave.

Tips: Hoisin sauce is a spicy, sweet sauce made from soybeans, chiles, garlic and spices. It will keep in the refrigerator for at least a year.

Often a blend of cinnamon, cloves, fennel seed, star anise and Szechuan peppercorns, five-spice powder was originally considered a cure-all miracle blend encompassing the five elements (sour, bitter, sweet, pungent, salty). Look for it in the supermarket spice section.

11/4 cups filling & about 6 lettuce wraps
276 calories; protein 25.9g; carbohydrates 20.8g; dietary fiber 3.5g; sugars 6.2g; fat 10.5g; saturated fat 2.4g; cholesterol 65.2mg; vitamin a iu 7275IU; vitamin c 58.3mg; folate 90.5mcg; calcium 56.6mg; iron 4.6mg; magnesium 39.3mg; potassium 676.7mg; sodium 595.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1/2 starch, 2 vegetable, 3 lean meat
