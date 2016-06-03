Five-Spice Turkey & Lettuce Wraps

These were delicious! I made them without the sesame oil (didn't have any) and without the rice because we served them with Eating Well's Vegetable Fried Rice (which was also very good). There was too much liquid after I added the broth ( I think the rice would have soaked up some of this) so I made a little slurry with cornstarch and low sodium soy sauce- it thickened up perfectly! I also make a couple of additions: two cloves of garlic went in with the ginger and turkey, a small chopped carrot went in the pan with the bell pepper, and at the end I added some sesame seeds. For fresh herbs I used parsley and mint- be easy on the mint b/c I think I did a bit too much and overwhelmed some of the other flavors. I also added a sliced green onion and a splash of reduced sodium soy sauce. I will definitely make this again!