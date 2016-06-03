Grilled Buffalo Steak with Radicchio-Beet Skewers

Richly flavored buffalo steak is complemented by the bite of radicchio, mellowed a bit by the grill, the earthy-sweet beets and a creamy goat cheese dressing. Buffalo is a tasty option but, because it's so lean, is best cooked rare to medium-rare.

Jessie Price
Source: EatingWell Magazine, June/July 2006

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
40 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat grill to high.

    Advertisement

  • Place cheese in a medium bowl and mash it with the back of a spoon until creamy. Add vinegar, dry mustard, shallot, parsley, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper; whisk to combine. Continue whisking and slowly drizzle in 1 tablespoon oil until blended. Set aside.

  • Cut each radicchio head in half, core and quarter each half. Thread radicchio chunks and beets onto skewers. Drizzle the skewered vegetables with 1 1/2 teaspoons oil. Rub steaks with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon oil. Season the steaks and skewered vegetables with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper.

  • Grill the steaks 3 to 4 minutes per side for medium-rare. Grill the vegetable skewers, turning frequently so the radicchio doesn't burn, until the radicchio is wilted and lightly charred, 5 to 7 minutes total. Transfer the steaks to a plate; let rest for 5 minutes. Remove the vegetables from the skewers. Serve the steaks and vegetables drizzled with the sauce.

Tips

Meat-Buying Tips:
• Make sure that packaged meat isn't past its “sell-by” date and that there's not much moisture in the packaging.
• Touch it if possible--it should be firm and not soft.
• Look for bright red (not gray) meat. Vacuum-packed meat will be darker looking and should turn red as soon as it's exposed to air.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
221 calories; protein 25.4g; carbohydrates 8.5g; dietary fiber 1.8g; sugars 5g; fat 9.2g; saturated fat 2.4g; cholesterol 55.1mg; vitamin a iu 295.3IU; vitamin c 5.9mg; folate 41.3mcg; calcium 45.3mg; iron 4mg; magnesium 47.5mg; potassium 450.3mg; sodium 457.9mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 vegetable, 3 lean meat | 1 Carbohydrate Serving
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/06/2022