Grilled Buffalo Steak with Radicchio-Beet Skewers
Richly flavored buffalo steak is complemented by the bite of radicchio, mellowed a bit by the grill, the earthy-sweet beets and a creamy goat cheese dressing. Buffalo is a tasty option but, because it's so lean, is best cooked rare to medium-rare.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, June/July 2006
Meat-Buying Tips:
• Make sure that packaged meat isn't past its “sell-by” date and that there's not much moisture in the packaging.
• Touch it if possible--it should be firm and not soft.
• Look for bright red (not gray) meat. Vacuum-packed meat will be darker looking and should turn red as soon as it's exposed to air.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
221 calories; protein 25.4g; carbohydrates 8.5g; dietary fiber 1.8g; sugars 5g; fat 9.2g; saturated fat 2.4g; cholesterol 55.1mg; vitamin a iu 295.3IU; vitamin c 5.9mg; folate 41.3mcg; calcium 45.3mg; iron 4mg; magnesium 47.5mg; potassium 450.3mg; sodium 457.9mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:
1 vegetable, 3 lean meat | 1 Carbohydrate Serving