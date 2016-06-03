Spring Vegetable Ragout

Italian ragus tend to be long-simmered dishes, but a French ragout is a quicker affair, a thick, cheesy stew. Tossed over pasta, this one is a true fusion, a halfway point between ragu and ragout.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, April/May 2006

35 mins
35 mins
2
2

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add spaghetti and cook until just tender, about

  • 9 minutes or according to package directions.

  • Meanwhile, heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add leek and cook, stirring frequently, until softened, about 2 minutes. Add squash and peas; cook, stirring often, until crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Add tomatoes and broth and bring to a simmer, stirring often. Simmer until the tomatoes begin to soften, about

  • 1 minute. Add basil and pepper; cook, stirring, until the tomatoes are juicy, 1 minute more. Remove from heat and stir in cheese.

  • Drain the pasta; add it to the ragout and toss well to combine.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 cups
Per Serving:
480 calories; protein 21.1g; carbohydrates 66.2g; dietary fiber 11.6g; sugars 11.2g; fat 16.7g; saturated fat 5.8g; cholesterol 25.8mg; vitamin a iu 2926.3IU; vitamin c 44.5mg; folate 102mcg; calcium 373.3mg; iron 4.6mg; magnesium 130.9mg; potassium 744.5mg; sodium 729.5mg; thiamin 0.4mg.
Exchanges:

3 starch, 3 vegetable, 1 1/2 medium-fat meat, 1 fat
