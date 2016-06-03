Spring Vegetable Ragout

I wouldn't go out of my way This recipe helped me to take raw food that I had on hand and turn it into cooked food that resembled a main course. I suppose I appreciate that. But the flavors were disappointing. I guess if you already have the ingredients this is one way to use them, but there's no reason to go out of your way to buy ingredients to make this specific dish. You will be underwhelmed. Pros: Simple, uses vegetables I had on hand, fresh, light Cons: Bland, disappointing