Spring Vegetable Ragout
Italian ragus tend to be long-simmered dishes, but a French ragout is a quicker affair, a thick, cheesy stew. Tossed over pasta, this one is a true fusion, a halfway point between ragu and ragout.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, April/May 2006
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:2 cups
Per Serving:
480 calories; protein 21.1g; carbohydrates 66.2g; dietary fiber 11.6g; sugars 11.2g; fat 16.7g; saturated fat 5.8g; cholesterol 25.8mg; vitamin a iu 2926.3IU; vitamin c 44.5mg; folate 102mcg; calcium 373.3mg; iron 4.6mg; magnesium 130.9mg; potassium 744.5mg; sodium 729.5mg; thiamin 0.4mg.
Exchanges:
3 starch, 3 vegetable, 1 1/2 medium-fat meat, 1 fat