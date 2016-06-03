Avocado-Corn Salsa
A fresh salsa of avocado and corn is great with simple sautéed fish or just about anything Mexican-inspired--huevos rancheros, a quick quesadilla or atop rice and beans.
A fresh salsa of avocado and corn is great with simple sautéed fish or just about anything Mexican-inspired--huevos rancheros, a quick quesadilla or atop rice and beans.
Great Combination of Flavors! I love the recipe. I think next time I make it I will use roma tomatoes though. I don't know if it was just the grape tomatoes I bought, but they were not flavorful enough for me. I love how the corn mixed with the avocado! Amazing!
I loved this! I used fresh roasted corn and roma tomatoes because that is what I had on hand. I liked how the corn and tomatoes added volume to the avocados. I added this to some chicken tacos and it was a big hit.
I loved this! I used fresh roasted corn and roma tomatoes because that is what I had on hand. I liked how the corn and tomatoes added volume to the avocados. I added this to some chicken tacos and it was a big hit.