Avocado-Corn Salsa

A fresh salsa of avocado and corn is great with simple sautéed fish or just about anything Mexican-inspired--huevos rancheros, a quick quesadilla or atop rice and beans.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, April/May 2006

total:
10 mins
Servings:
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Toss avocado, corn, tomatoes, cilantro, lime juice and salt in a medium bowl.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
109 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 11.1g; dietary fiber 4.3g; sugars 1.8g; fat 7.6g; saturated fat 1.1g; vitamin a iu 307.2IU; vitamin c 9.5mg; folate 54.6mcg; calcium 9.3mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 25.4mg; potassium 363mg; sodium 74.9mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
